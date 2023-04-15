Jaideep Ahlawat set to return with second season of Paatal Lok

After the success of season one, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok is all set for a sequel, as the actor has already wrapped up the schedule in Delhi. Amazon Prime Video announced the second season of Paatal Lok last year. A source close to the development shares, “Jaideep had been shooting for Paatal Lok soon after the release of An Action Hero.”
One of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Hindi entertainment industry, Jaideep Ahlawat has treated the audience to memorable roles throughout his career. With the upcoming release of Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Devotion of Suspect X, Jaideep Ahlawat has an interesting slate of projects ahead.
