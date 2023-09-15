Jaideep Ahlawat to appear in Netflix film Jaane Jaan

Jaideep Ahlawat, renowned for his exceptional performances, will be seen essaying the role of Naren in the upcoming Netflix film Jaane Jaan. As Naren, Jaideep brings a rare combination of intellect, soft-heartedness and emotional depth to the screen. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is an intricate tale of love, devotion and intrigue which will premiere on September 26.

Jaideep says, “Playing Naren has been amazing. He’s a genius, a mathematician at heart, but you wouldn’t notice him at first glance. Yet, once you know him, he’s the most lovable person. It’s funny because I’ve always disliked maths myself and that’s what made me excited to play Naren, as we are such different people. It was an interesting challenge.”

The creative process for Jaideep involved an immersive study of the script, seeking to understand the essence of his characters. He adds, “The one thing I firmly believe in, is doing things out of love. If you do something out of passion, it never goes unrewarded or overlooked. I believe in letting the script guide me, allowing the nuances of the roles to organically find their way to me.”