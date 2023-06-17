'Jalegi tere baap ki' dialogue in 'Adipurush' infuriates netizens

Mumbai, June 17
The latest release 'Adipurush', starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has garnered a lot of flak on social media for its VFX, script, design and direction, but one of the things that netizens have been particularly ruthless in their criticism about is its dialogues.
Dialogues specifically regarding the Lanka Dahan scene where Lord Hanuman is heard mouthing the lines "jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad.
A day after its release, Twitterati erupted with criticism and relentless trolling of the dialogues which most termed as "tapori" and "chapri" which do not fit the nature or the stature that one associates with Valmiki's legendary epic Ramayana.
Chapri Dialogues” In Adipurush Upsets Audience,— sakshi sharma (@h_sakshi26) June 17, 2023
very disappointed movie
boycott this movie #BoycottAadipurush #BoycottAdipurushMovie #boycott #boycottthismovie #trend @kritisanon @PrabhasRaju pic.twitter.com/vPTyo6X89K
True insult to hinduism.....— jerry (@JerishRama) June 16, 2023
HANUMAN JI INSULTED TO THE CORE ....
HANUMAN JI USING ABUSIVE LANGUAGE ?????????
Boycott #Adipurush@omraut what the heck did you do with Ramayana #Ramayana distorted#Hanuman insulted#BoycottAadipurush https://t.co/lnEaYxuAX8 pic.twitter.com/BseJYI4SDJ
A user wrote: "Of the Lanka Dahan scene, Ravana's son lights up Hanuman ji Tail: Jali na.. Abhi to aur jalegi. Jiski jalti hai wahi janta hai." "Hanuman ji: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki. The dialogue writing is so horrible! " Another user said: "Not expected this type of chappari language." One netizen said the dialogue "Jalegi tere baap ki" in 'Adipurush' has apparently been copied from a 'Kumar Vishwas' show' and posted a clip of the same.
#AadiPurush ab ye kya tatti he #BoycottAadipurush— akash satpathy (@thebapun19) June 17, 2023
Such unrelivent dialogues pic.twitter.com/F46B7gQ0lQ
"Kapda tere baap ka, Tel tere baap ka, Aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki a "Bajrangbali's dialogue in Aadipurush Movie What nonsense!!" a user seemed angry.
An angry netizen wrote: "A #Adipurush is an insult to Ramayan as we know it." "#Why make Hanuman talk trash like this?" asked another user.
"vfx, looks kuch bhi theek nahi.. koi emotions hi nahi. Upar se 'jalegi bhi tere baap ki..' type dialogues. Absolutely pathetic," a netizen wrote.
After watching #Adipurush me and my friends are looking for a writer and director of the movie. 😈— akhilesh kumar (@sattuakhilesh45) June 17, 2023
Note: Tell me if you see these bastards.#AadiPurush #GameChanger #OmRaut #ManojMuntashir #AdipurushDisaster #BloodySweet #AdipurushReview #Hanuman #VIJAYHonorsStudents #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/UQZw08l02Y
Citing their disappointment in his portrayal, another netizen wrote: "This is the level of script we deserve for Hanuman??" Another tweet said: "Raavan is from Game of Thrones, Ram is from Jerusalem, Dialogues are from Dharavia."
Is this a joke how can Bollywood insult Ramayana like this , me as a kid studied in kendriya vidyalaya studied NCERT books n developed respect over Ramayana and Mahabharata n m intensely disappointed #BoycottAadipurush #BoycottAdipurushMovie @BJP4India @BJP4UP @BJPMAHARASHTRA_ pic.twitter.com/JdEkJFSuOp— Pallavi Shinde (@Pallavi13140476) June 17, 2023
Others have cited examples of the portrayal of Lord Hanuman, from the Ramanand Sagar series and the 1990s, Japanese anime movie 'The Legend of Ramayana' as well as his various portrayals from the animated Hanuman movies and the Disney+ Hotstar series, which depict him as both mighty, as well as wise.
