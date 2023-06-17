 'Jalegi tere baap ki' dialogue in 'Adipurush' infuriates netizens : The Tribune India

'Jalegi tere baap ki' dialogue in 'Adipurush' infuriates netizens

'Adipurush' has been criticised for its VFX, script, design and direction

'Jalegi tere baap ki' dialogue in 'Adipurush' infuriates netizens

Lord Hanuman is played by Devdatta Gajanan Nage in 'Adipurush'. Instagram



IANS

Mumbai, June 17

The latest release 'Adipurush', starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has garnered a lot of flak on social media for its VFX, script, design and direction, but one of the things that netizens have been particularly ruthless in their criticism about is its dialogues.

Dialogues specifically regarding the Lanka Dahan scene where Lord Hanuman is heard mouthing the lines "jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad.

A day after its release, Twitterati erupted with criticism and relentless trolling of the dialogues which most termed as "tapori" and "chapri" which do not fit the nature or the stature that one associates with Valmiki's legendary epic Ramayana.

A user wrote: "Of the Lanka Dahan scene, Ravana's son lights up Hanuman ji Tail: Jali na.. Abhi to aur jalegi. Jiski jalti hai wahi janta hai." "Hanuman ji: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki. The dialogue writing is so horrible! " Another user said: "Not expected this type of chappari language." One netizen said the dialogue "Jalegi tere baap ki" in 'Adipurush' has apparently been copied from a 'Kumar Vishwas' show' and posted a clip of the same.

"Kapda tere baap ka, Tel tere baap ka, Aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki a "Bajrangbali's dialogue in Aadipurush Movie What nonsense!!" a user seemed angry.

An angry netizen wrote: "A #Adipurush is an insult to Ramayan as we know it." "#Why make Hanuman talk trash like this?" asked another user.

"vfx, looks kuch bhi theek nahi.. koi emotions hi nahi. Upar se 'jalegi bhi tere baap ki..' type dialogues. Absolutely pathetic," a netizen wrote.

Citing their disappointment in his portrayal, another netizen wrote: "This is the level of script we deserve for Hanuman??" Another tweet said: "Raavan is from Game of Thrones, Ram is from Jerusalem, Dialogues are from Dharavia."

Others have cited examples of the portrayal of Lord Hanuman, from the Ramanand Sagar series and the 1990s, Japanese anime movie 'The Legend of Ramayana' as well as his various portrayals from the animated Hanuman movies and the Disney+ Hotstar series, which depict him as both mighty, as well as wise.

#Adipurush #kriti sanon #prabhas #saif ali khan #Sunny Singh

