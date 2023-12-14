James Cameron confirms Kate Winslet will be back as Ronal in ‘Avatar 3’

IANS

Filmmaker James Cameron confirmed that along with actress Kate Winslet he was working on Avatar 3. James said the project’s post-production schedule was ‘hectic’, but the film was due for release on Christmas 2025.

James said in an interview that Kate would once again play Ronal. While Kate’s involvement in Avatar: The Way of Water was relatively minimal, it sounded like she would have more to do in the third film.

The director said Kate was in touch with a real-life shaman to learn more about her role. “When you see her doing that purification ritual to try to revive Kitty in the film and some of the stuff that she’s going to do in the third movie is based on actual practice,” he said.