James Gunn reveals he's writing an "unannounced DC TV show"

ANI

Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn, who last year became the new co-chief of DC, recently revealed that he has written “1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show.”

Gunn has mentioned previously on social media that he and fellow DC co-Boss Peter Safran are making an eight to ten-year plan.

On Friday, taking to Twitter Gunn wrote, “My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show; ok’d 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings.”