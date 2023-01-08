James Gunn reveals he's writing an "unannounced DC TV show"

Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn, who last year became the new co-chief of DC, recently revealed that he has written “1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show.”
Gunn has mentioned previously on social media that he and fellow DC co-Boss Peter Safran are making an eight to ten-year plan.
On Friday, taking to Twitter Gunn wrote, “My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show; ok’d 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil first to take oath as Minis...
Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Ultras were killed in Balakote sector of Poonch district
Dr Balbir is Punjab's new Health Minister
Sarari resigns