James May is on an epic adventure across India

Prime Video is sending James May to India for the third installment of his Our Man In… series.

Following the success of James May: Our Man in Japan and James May: Our Man in Italy, the new series will take May on an epic adventure across 3,000 miles of the Indian sub-continent.

Starting his journey in Mumbai, May will travel north through Udaipur to experience the Holi festival, before he heads into Rajasthan. He’ll then cover Delhi, Agra and Jaipur—the so-called “golden triangle”—before following the Ganga eastwards to the holy city of Varanasi. Next, a trip to Kolkata, followed by the Himalayan foothills around Darjeeling, before ending his journey in the natural wonders of the Sundarbans.

May will also continue his gastronomical adventures in the kitchen as he attempts to make cuisines from around the world in Oh Cook! Series 2, set to launch May 24 on Prime Video. “I’ve been to India before, and it’s mesmerising. I can’t wait to go back for Series 3 of Our Man In… And, for Oh Cook! fans, it’s also the perfect opportunity to perfect my daal,” said James May. Both series will be produced by Plum Pictures and will launch exclusively on Prime Video.