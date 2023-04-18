James McAvoy to lead Blumhouse horror-thriller 'Speak No Evil'

Los Angeles, April 18
Scottish actor James McAvoy will feature in Blumhouse's new horror thriller movie "Speak No Evil".
The film, a remake of Danish movie "Gaesterne", has a release date of August 9, 2024, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.
The new feature centers on a family that takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare.
The script is based on the 2022 original for Gaesterne Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup.
