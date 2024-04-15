Janhvi gives glimpse of rumoured boyfriend Shikhar’s goofy avatar from Radhika Merchant’s slumber party

ANI

Mumbai, April 15

All girls dream of having a slumber party with their best friends. So, does our bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant. Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who was among the bridesmaids, shared new pictures from a princess-themed party featuring rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a series of pictures from the party.

In the first picture, other girls look stunning in a pink satin night suit and tiaras, while the bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, slays a white satin night suit with feather detailing. She also sported a crown, matching her dress.

In one of the pictures, Shikhar Pahariya, groom-to-be Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani and Radhika's elder sister Anjali Merchant Majithia are also seen enjoying the party.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party for the most special bride.” As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Panchi”. Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, “Shikhu ko kisne notice kra.” Earlier Janhvi also attended the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of the couple were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Celebrities and noted personalities from across the world had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities. Among the guests were Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar and famous sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar.

Amidst the swirl of rumours surrounding Janhvi’s romantic life, the actor recently sparked speculation with a subtle yet significant gesture.

At a recent screening of the film ‘Maidaan’, Janhvi adorned a delicate necklace bearing the name ‘Shiku’, a probable reference to her rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya.

This subtle nod has sent fans into a frenzy, reigniting discussions about the alleged romance between the two.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion choices have always garnered attention, and this instance was no exception.

Dressed in an off-white ensemble that exuded elegance, Janhvi’s appearance was elevated by the understated yet impactful accessory around her neck.

The ‘Shiku’ necklace not only caught the eyes of onlookers but also fueled speculation about the depth of her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

While neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has officially confirmed their relationship, glimpses into their alleged romance have surfaced from time to time.

