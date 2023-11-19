Janhvi Kapoor is 'finally back to dance post cricket injuries', fans compare to mom Sridevi

IANS

Mumbai, November 19

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is known for her love for classical dance and she is often seen posting videos of the same on social media.

The ‘Dhadak' actress again took to her Instagram account and shared a mesmerising video of herself, wherein she can be seen performing a classical dance, in a white anarkali kurta and palazzo set.

The video, which seems to be shot at her residence, shows Janhvi in a no-makeup look with her hair tied in a bun, and she's wearing earrings.

The song on which she is performing is the iconic track ‘Jiya Jale', sung by Lata Mangeshkar and M.G. Sreekumar. The song is from 1998 romantic thriller movie ‘Dil Se' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta.

Janhvi captioned her reel video as: “Finally back to dance classes post cricket injuries, missed it.”

Check out the video:

The actress has mentioned about the injuries that she has reportedly suffered during the shoot of her upcoming movie ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi'. The flick also stars Rajkummar Rao.

The video has garnered 5.4 million views. A fan wrote: “Stepping into Preity Zinta's shoes is not easy but you did good.”

“How graceful,” commented another.

“Beautiful dance and moves… looks like Sridevi mam is dancing, ” wrote another viewer.

In the movie ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi', Rajkummar will play the role of Mahendra Agarwal, while Janhvi will be seen portraying Mahima Mahi.

On the work front, she also has ‘Devara' and ‘Ulajh' in her kitty.

