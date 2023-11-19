 Janhvi Kapoor is 'finally back to dance post cricket injuries', fans compare to mom Sridevi : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Janhvi Kapoor is 'finally back to dance post cricket injuries', fans compare to mom Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor is 'finally back to dance post cricket injuries', fans compare to mom Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor dances to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Jiya Jale'

Janhvi Kapoor is 'finally back to dance post cricket injuries', fans compare to mom Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor shares a new dance video on social media. Instagram/janhvikapoor



IANS

Mumbai, November 19

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is known for her love for classical dance and she is often seen posting videos of the same on social media.

The ‘Dhadak' actress again took to her Instagram account and shared a mesmerising video of herself, wherein she can be seen performing a classical dance, in a white anarkali kurta and palazzo set.

The video, which seems to be shot at her residence, shows Janhvi in a no-makeup look with her hair tied in a bun, and she's wearing earrings.

The song on which she is performing is the iconic track ‘Jiya Jale', sung by Lata Mangeshkar and M.G. Sreekumar. The song is from 1998 romantic thriller movie ‘Dil Se' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta.

Janhvi captioned her reel video as: “Finally back to dance classes post cricket injuries, missed it.”

Check out the video:

The actress has mentioned about the injuries that she has reportedly suffered during the shoot of her upcoming movie ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi'. The flick also stars Rajkummar Rao.

The video has garnered 5.4 million views. A fan wrote: “Stepping into Preity Zinta's shoes is not easy but you did good.”

“How graceful,” commented another.

“Beautiful dance and moves… looks like Sridevi mam is dancing, ” wrote another viewer.

In the movie ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi', Rajkummar will play the role of Mahendra Agarwal, while Janhvi will be seen portraying Mahima Mahi.

On the work front, she also has ‘Devara' and ‘Ulajh' in her kitty.

#Bollywood #Cricket #Instagram #Janhvi Kapoor #Lata Mangeshkar #Mumbai #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Hours after Wildflower Hall takeover by Himachal Pradesh, High Court orders stay

2
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

3
Comment

Cecil, where it all began

4
Punjab

Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnapped, shot at

5
Haryana

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against Jind school principal 'true'

6
World Cup 2023 India vs Australia

ICC World Cup final: India score 240 runs against Australia

7
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

8
World Cup 2023 World Cup Final

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

9
Punjab

3 of Goldy Brar-Saba USA gang held; provided arms to shooters

10
Himachal

Himachal Govt to cancel allotment of 780 MW SJVN hydel project over tardy work

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

India 240 all out against Australia in World Cup final

ICC World Cup Final: Travis Head hits century, builds partnership with Labuschagne after Australia lose 3 wickets in 241-run chase

Skipper Rohit Sharma provided India a flying start with a 31...

Prized possession for Virat Kohli: Tendulkar gifts him iconic No. 10 jersey

Prized possession for Virat Kohli: Tendulkar gifts him iconic No. 10 jersey

Kohli had broken Tendulkar's record for most one-day centuri...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling

A five-plan strategy has been devised to rescue 41 workers

ICC World Cup: India-Australia final interrupted by pitch invader

ICC World Cup final: Pro-Palestine fan breaches security to reach Virat Kohli

The man identified as Wayne Johnson was arrested and taken t...

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

Kapil, who led India to their maiden ODI World Cup title in ...


Cities

View All

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Amritsar district just three cases short of breaching last year’s farm fire tally

Air India Express starts direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad

Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Pen-down strike brings work at govt offices to grinding halt

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Chandigarh autorickshaw driver declare free rides to people for 5 days if India wins World Cup final against Australia

Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, Chandigarh hoteliers set to cash in on World Cup final

Viral videos: DMRC Chief appeals people not to engage in objectionable activities in Delhi Metro

Viral videos: DMRC Chief appeals people not to engage in objectionable activities in Delhi Metro

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution levels in Delhi down but need to remain vigilant: Gopal Rai

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Sealed paneer goes missing, food safety official, shop owner booked

Night shelters in district to save homeless from cold

Punjabi University eves win yoga meet

Experts dwell on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code