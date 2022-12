Janhvi Kapoor is missing someone... any guesses?

ANI

Mumbai, December 24

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor share a very healthy bond and these sisters never fail to shower love for each other on social media. And the 'Good Luck Jerry' actor's latest post is proof.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Janhvi dropped pictures with her sister along with a caption, "missed u." In the sun-kissed picture, Janhvi and Khushi could be seen hugging each other and posing for the camera.

While Khushi was seen dressed in a beige coloured sweatshirt, Janhvi donned a white fur sweater.

They both are the daughters of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Khushi will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies', alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

'The Archies' is an official adaptation of an American comic 'Archie'.

Archie comics feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, and have seen several adaptations over the years.

The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie comics. The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them.

The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Janhvi, on the other hand, was recently seen in the survival thriller film 'Mili' alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit 'Helen'. Said to be based on true events, the film traces the struggles of Janhvi as Mili, who races against time to stay alive inside a freezer. Mathukutty Xavier has directed it. It is Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who backs the film.

Janhvi is currently getting a lot of praise for her performance in the film.

Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Bawal' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

#janhvi kapoor #khushi kapoor #Sridevi