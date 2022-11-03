Janhvi Kapoor is vegetarian on Thursdays; reveals her 'superstitious’ side on ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show

Mumbai, November 3

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about her superstitious beliefs and how she makes sure to visit the Tirupati temple on special occasions.

The actor, along with her father and film producer Boney Kapoor, came on the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their film 'Mili'.

Apart from discussing their movie and shooting experiences, both of them also opened up about their lives and Janhvi revealed to host Kapil that she is very superstitious about certain things.

The 25-year-old actor will play the lead character in 'Mili' in which she will be seen as a woman fighting for her survival after being stuck in a freezer.

Janhvi said, "I'm quite superstitious. Now too, while entering the stage, I entered with my right foot first. Also, on mom and dad's birthday, New year, and other special occasions, I make sure to visit Tirupati, and Thursday I am veg."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. IANS

