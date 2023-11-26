Janhvi Kapoor, Orry Awatramani's 'Pinga ga pori' dance video gets reaction from actress' rumoured boyfriend

Mumbai, November 26
Giving their own hilarious spin to the song ‘Pinga ga pori' from the film ‘Bajirao Mastani', actress Janhvi Kapoor and her best friend Orry were seen dancing on the number.
Orry, who will be making a stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17', took to Instagram where the two are seen dancing on the number.
The video shows Janhvi doing a classical dance and the hookstep gracefully, while Orry is trying really hard to match up the ‘Roohi' actress.
“#mastiallthetime,” he captioned the clip.
Janhvi took to the comment section and wrote: “Forgotten me for bigg boss.”
To which, he replies: “@janhvikapoor coming over first thing when I leave this house!!!”
Janhvi also wrote: “Miss you.”
The actress's rumoured boyfriend and Orry's friend Shikhar Pahariya commented: “Khilona bana khalnayak.”
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
A user commented, "Which one of your 5 managers is handling your account?".
Another one wrote, "Bhai zindgi teri hai hum to daal chawel khane aaaye hai."
On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in ‘Mr& Mrs Mahi', ‘Devara' and ‘Ulajh'.
