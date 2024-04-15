Janhvi Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's Mr and Mrs Mahi gets new release date

ANI

Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao’s highly anticipated film Mr and Mrs Mahi has now received a new release date. Originally slated for an April release, the sports drama is now set to hit cinemas on May 31, as confirmed by producer Karan Johar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Johar shared the exciting news with fans, expressing his enthusiasm for the project. In his announcement post, he emphasised the film’s significance, describing it as more than just a story but an exploration of dreams and the obstacles posed by loved ones. He expressed his closeness to the project and eagerly awaited the opportunity to share more details with fans. Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr and Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao after their successful stint in Roohi. The film promises to be a captivating sports drama, offering audiences a compelling narrative coupled with stellar performances from the lead actors.

Janhvi has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline. Apart from her role in Devara, she is set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and RC16. Rao is gearing up for the release of the biopic Srikanth and Stree 2.

