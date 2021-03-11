Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to make a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday will reportedly play a cameo role in Karan Johar’s upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The trio will be a part of a fun dance number in the film that stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Karan Johar has returned to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after a long break. On various occasions, KJo has shared glimpses of working on the film. He even wrote a hilarious poem about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The shoot of the film is going on in full swing as the team is gearing up for February 2023 release.

Now, going by the latest reports, we will also see three leading ladies Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday in the film. According to a report in Pinkvilla, “Jahnvi, Sara and Ananya will be a part of a quirky dance number in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They might have have a couple of scenes in the film. All the details have been kept under wraps, but the cameo of the trio is confirmed in Rocky Aru Rani Ki Prem Kahani."

The film is expected to wrap up its shoot by October this year to go into post production. Karan Johar these days is busy promoting Jugg Jug Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The filmmaker will also begin work on the biopic of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, which he announced last year.

#ananya panday #janhvi kapoor #sara ali khan