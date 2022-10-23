Janhvi Kapoor shares 'Mili' title track 'Sun Aye Mili'

ANI

New Delhi, October 23

Makers of the upcoming survival thriller film 'Mili' unveiled the song 'Sun Aye Mili' on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared the song which she captioned, "A slice of life, a piece of happiness! Experience both in #SunAyeMili Song out now!!."

Sung by Vishal Mishra, the song is composed by A.R Rahman and is penned by Javed Akhtar.

Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles.

'Mili' marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor. A remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen', it is touted to be a survivor-thriller. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film, which received massive responses from the audience. 'Mili' will face a big bollywood clash with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Meanwhile, the 'Dhadak' actor was recently seen in the comedy film 'GoodLuck Jerry' that premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from 'Mili', she will also be seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023, and in Karan Johar's next 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' along with Rajkummar Rao.

