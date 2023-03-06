Janhvi Kapoor surprises fans on birthday, drops first look from south debut NTR-30

ANI

Mumbai, March 6

Janhvi Kapoor is soaring high on her film career with the actor set to make her debut in the South industry with 'NTR'30 where she is paired opposite the 'Man of Masses' NTR Jr.

The 'Dhadak' actor dropped the first look from the movie 'NTR-30' on Monday, which also marks her birthday.

As the poster says, actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sail the boat and become the calm in a storm in the fierce world of 'NTR 30'. The film will be directed by 'Janatha Garage' director Koratala Siva.

In the poster, Janhvi is seen clad in a saree with her loose tresses. Janhvi captioned her post, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30"

Wishing Janhvi a happy birthday, NTR Jr wrote, "She's the calm in the storm from the fierce world of #NTR30. Happy Birthday and welcome onboard" and posted a heart emoji along with the words.

Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor on the film 'NTR-30'.

Janvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. Janhvi will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

