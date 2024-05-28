Janhvi Kapoor talks about her ‘Zingaat’ viral dance with Rihanna

IANS

Mumbai, May 28

Bollywood’s Gen-Z diva Janhvi Kapoor shared details about her viral video dancing to the track ‘Zingaat’ alongside global pop star Rihanna.

Janhvi appeared on the new episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, along with her ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ co-star Rajkummar Rao.

The show is hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma.

During the conversation, Janhvi opened up about her dance video with Rihanna when the two attended an event in March in Mumbai.

Janhvi shared, “I had an amazing interaction with Rihanna. After her performance, she came down to meet and mingle with all of us. We all excitedly shouted when she came down, ‘Rihanna! Rihanna!’ and then she pointed at me and started walking towards me. I was scared that I might have done something wrong, but she completely surprised me.”

“Rihanna said to me, ‘I see your Instagram all the time’. And I was so surprised, I went, ‘Me?’ She then told me that I am so hot and that she loved the way I did my wave, literally imitating my wave to me... I was like, ‘What is happening here?’ After that, I was ready to go home because how could anything else that could happen after, possibly top this moment in my life,” shared Janhvi.

The actress further shared how the viral video of them dancing to ‘Zingaat’ came to be.

“My friends insisted that I should at least get a picture, and just as I was asking for a selfie, ‘Zingaat’ started playing, and I told her, ‘This is my song!’ She then said, ‘Then dance!’ and that’s how we danced together and the video was created,” concluded Janhvi.

‘Zingaat’, sung by Ajay Gogavale and Atul Gogavale, is from Janhvi’s debut film ‘Dhadak’.

The episode will also see her and Rajkummar sharing stories of fake auditions to boyfriend teasing.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ airs on Netflix at 8 pm.

