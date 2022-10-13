Janhvi Kapoor to play a BSC nursing graduate in Mili

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, will star in the film Mili, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. The thriller is bankrolled by her father, producer Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. The first poster of Mili was unveiled by Janhvi Kapoor on October 12. Along with the first look, she wrote, “In one hour her life is going to change… #Mili.” The poster reads her character name Mili Naudiyal, who is 24 years old.