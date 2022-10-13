Janhvi Kapoor to play a BSC nursing graduate in Mili

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, will star in the film Mili, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. The thriller is bankrolled by her father, producer Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. The first poster of Mili was unveiled by Janhvi Kapoor on October 12. Along with the first look, she wrote, “In one hour her life is going to change… #Mili.” The poster reads her character name Mili Naudiyal, who is 24 years old.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...