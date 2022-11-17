Janhvi Kapoor turns Disney princess for award function; her dreamy look as mermaid steals hearts

ANI

Mumbai, November 17

When it comes to style, actor Janhvi Kapoor knows how to give a tough competition to other divas.

On Wednesday night, Janhvi made heads turn with her stylish avatar as she attended an award show in Mumbai.

Wearing an aqua-blue strapless gown, Janhvi looked dreamy as a mermaid. She completed her look with gloves.

For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal with a shiny blush and kept her hair open.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a picture sitting next to fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri and make-up artist Riviera Lynn.

"When your friends say the dress code is casual," Janhvi quipped.

Her mermaid look left her fans in awe as a fan commented, "Can't take my eyes off you,” while “So beautiful,” another wrote.

#Instagram #Mumbai