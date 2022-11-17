Janhvi Kapoor turns Disney princess for award function; her dreamy look as mermaid steals hearts

ANI
Mumbai, November 17
When it comes to style, actor Janhvi Kapoor knows how to give a tough competition to other divas.
On Wednesday night, Janhvi made heads turn with her stylish avatar as she attended an award show in Mumbai.
Wearing an aqua-blue strapless gown, Janhvi looked dreamy as a mermaid. She completed her look with gloves.
For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal with a shiny blush and kept her hair open.
Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a picture sitting next to fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri and make-up artist Riviera Lynn.
"When your friends say the dress code is casual," Janhvi quipped.
Her mermaid look left her fans in awe as a fan commented, "Can't take my eyes off you,” while “So beautiful,” another wrote.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27
The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers an...
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying 3 hand grenades
Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai
The seized drugs include 19 kg of ganja, 1.15 kg of hydropon...