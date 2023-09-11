Janhvi Kapoor wraps 'Ulajh'

Mumbai, September 11
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has completed shooting for "Ulajh" and said her biggest learning while working on the upcoming film has been "to allow yourself to love what you do".
Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, the movie is billed as a patriotic thriller set in the world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS).
Kapoor, who plays an IFS officer in "Ulajh", shared the update on the film's wrap on Instagram Sunday night.
"It's a wrap still having dreams of the world we tried to create. Each film has been a lesson, and its story deeply and coincidentally intertwined with things happening in my life.
"And through Suhana's journey, and the journey of making this film- my biggest learning has been to allow yourself to love what you do, to identify if you're doing it for the right reasons, to let go of baggage and external pressures and opinions..." the actor wrote in her post alongside pictures from the wrap party. She also thanked Saria for making her believe in herself.
"You made me feel heard, and seen and made me want to fight battles that I never knew I had a right to even be a part of. To see you smile in the face of each obstacle and embrace each challenge with enthusiasm is beyond inspiring," she added.
The 26-year-old actor said working on the film was a "healing" experience thanks to the team.
