Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor celebrate mom Sridevi’s birth anniversary with throwback pictures

Mumbai, August 13
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister Khushi remembered their mother and late veteran star Sridevi on her 59th birth anniversary.
Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Sridevi hugging little Janhvi. She wrote: "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you more and more every day. I love u forever."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Khushi, who is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of 'The Archies', shared a black and white picture of her mother kissing her.
Sridevi, who died in 2018 in Dubai, was born in 1963. She was known for her roles in films such as 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Judaai', 'English Vinglish', and 'Mom'.
It was 1996, when the actress tied the knot with filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The two welcomed Janhvi, whom the late actress fondly called Janu, in 1997. In 2000, she gave birth to Khushi.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...