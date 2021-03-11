Jannat Zubair Rehmani has become one of the cultural ambassadors of India

Jannat Zubair Rehmani started her career as a television actress. She has now gained immense popularity owing to social media. The actress, who currently enjoys over 40 million Instagram followers, has become one of the most sought-after influencers in the country. Her recent stint in an adventure reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty has only added to her fan-following. Adding another feather to her cap, the actress has now become one of the cultural ambassadors of India.

Taking to Instagram, Jannat posted about this special honour from the Government of India. She revealed that she was one of the 75 chosen cultural ambassadors. She posted a photo and video of her standing in a pretty salwar kameez against the backdrop of the famous Red Fort (Laal Qila) in Delhi with the National Flag. She captioned it as, “Such an honour to be one of the 75 cultural ambassadors of India. Grateful to be rewarded by the Government of India. Jai Hind.”