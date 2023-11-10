 Jared Leto climbs the Empire State Building, announces 30 Seconds To Mars world tour : The Tribune India

  Jared Leto climbs the Empire State Building, announces 30 Seconds To Mars world tour

Jared Leto climbs the Empire State Building, announces 30 Seconds To Mars world tour

The 51-year-old climbed the New York City skyscraper on November 9

Jared Leto climbs the Empire State Building, announces 30 Seconds To Mars world tour

Jared Lato shares a video of climbing the Empire State Building. Instagram/



IANS

Los Angeles, November 10

To announce the launch of the band's 2024 world tour in support of their latest album, singer-actor Jared Leto climbed up the Empire State Building.

The 51-year-old climbed the New York City skyscraper on November 9. On what inspired him to do the stunt, he said in statement: "The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, 'It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.' "

Of what he felt on his journey, the 'House of Gucci' actor told TODAY: "I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth." He added: "But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be... Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp," reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It's incredible," the musician went on gushing.

"To watch the sun rise overlooking the city that's meant so much to me. Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true."

"And as a young kid, I wanted to be an artist, and New York was the place that you came to be an artist," he further elaborated. "And the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me."

Jared documented his stunt by sharing a video on Instagram.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

"Today we launch SEASONS WORLD TOUR 2024 in celebration of our brand new album, It's The End of The World But It's a Beautiful Day!!" he began the caption.

"I've had a fascination with the Empire State Building, the 'world's number one attraction', since I was a kid," he added. "Not sure if it was Guinness world records, King Kong, but something about this iconic structure always captured my imagination. Built in just 13 short months, in one of the greatest cities in the world it has always been a powerful symbol to me of all the possibilities in life.

"As many of you also know, I love to climb. It's one of the few things I've found that takes me away from some of the pressures of life and helps me to find a bit of freedom and equanimity," hecontinued.

"In a lot of ways, this album is about following your dreams and pushing yourself to do the seemingly impossible. Climbing the Empire State Building certainly falls into that category for me."

"As does touring the world with my brother and sharing these unforgettable concerts and experiences with you all."

#New York

