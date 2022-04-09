Jasbir Jassi on changing 'sound of music'

He made the audience groove to Punjabi beats with his chartbuster track, Dil Le Gayee Kudi Gujarat Di and 24 years later, he has made a splashing entry once again into mainstream music with his latest song Ye Luthrey from the late Rishi Kapoor’s Sharmaji Namkeen.

Jasbir Jassi is currently ruling both the hearts and charts with the song. We spoke with the singer about his latest track, his association with the track’s music director Sneha Khanwalkar and the tentacles of ever-growing digitization. Recalling how the song came to him, Jasbir says, “I first met Sneha during the Cannes premiere of Gangs of Wasseypur. Although we were acquainted, I was a huge fan of her because of the work that she had done in terms of music.”

Lauding the composer for her acute sense of sound, he adds, “One day she called me and asked me to lend my voice to a song and told me that it would sound better in my voice. I thank her for giving me such a good song.” Ask him how can experimentation survive amid rabid monetization and he responds, “When it comes to offbeat experimentation, it will never lose its foot in art because no matter what happens, how much commercialisation happens, experimentation finds its way out.” —IANS