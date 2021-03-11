Jasleen Royal’s heart-warming tribute to KK with Yaaron: ‘You will live on forever’

Chandigarh, July 11
The sudden death of Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has left everyone sad and shocked. Fans and friends are, in their own ways, remembering the late singer. In her recent concert, Ranjha singer Jasleen Royal also paid tribute to KK. She has shared a clip from the concert where she sings KK’s famous song and how the audience joins her.
In her tribute to KK, Jasleen sang his famous cover track Yaaron from the film Rockford at her concert in Ahmedabad. There are hundreds of fans who cheer for her as sings the number in front of hundreds of her fans. Along with the video, Jasleen also penned a heart-warming note to KK. She says, “The song that has defined endless drives, late-night chilling and so many special moments with all of our friends. Remember singing this with all of my school and college friends at the top of our voices! I salute you KK sir! You will live on forever. Thank you for the music.”
The video ends with the audience also singing Yaaron along with Jasleen.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
The special moment from the concert has really touched Jasleen and KK’s fans. There are many heart emoticons and as many comments where fans have written ‘miss you KK sir’ and have dropped messages appreciating Jasleen.
KK died on May 31 after a performance at a college in Kolkata. The singer had complained of discomfort after reaching his hotel, following the concert where he sang for almost an hour. He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead. As per the post-mortem report, he died due to cardiac arrest.
Recently, Jasleen received IIFA for best music for the song Ranjha from Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Shershah.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief’s Envoy on Technology
The world body described the senior diplomat as a ‘thought l...