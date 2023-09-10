Jasleen Royal's latest single Heeriye soars to Global No 1 on YouTube

The multi-talented composer and singer Jasleen Royal has taken the music world by storm once again. Known for her chart-topping hits like Ranjha, Din Shagna Da, Preet, Love You Zindagi and Nachdene Saare, Jasleen has reached an extraordinary milestone with her latest song Heeriye. It has grabbed the No1 position on YouTube’s Global Top Music Video chart.

With heartfelt lyrics, a groovy melody and a visually stunning music video, Heeriye, featuring charismatic Dulquer Salman, sung by Jasleen and Arijit has captured the hearts and minds of music enthusiasts worldwide. Jasleen’s Heeriye claims the top spot by beating the world renowned talents like Selena Gomez, BlackPink, Myke Towers and Karol G. In addition to this, Jasleen has also become the first South-East Asian artiste to reach No 23 on Spotify. The highest ever position on Spotify Global Top 50 in the history for an Indian artiste.

#Youtube