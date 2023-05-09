Jasmin Bhasin is in favour of digitalization

The entertainment industry is going through a revolutionary phase with the onset of OTT platforms and YouTube channels. On the digitalisation of the industry, Jasmin Bhasin says, “The entertainment industry is definitely going through a revolutionary phase. I feel OTT platforms have made everything easily available to a wider audience than before. But it’s not a negative thing, in my opinion. It’s great that there are films being made separately to cater to different audiences and platforms. I am in favour of the digitalisation of the industry, as it also becomes a way for new actors to showcase their

talent.”