Jasmin Bhasin jets off to London for the shoot of her debut Punjabi film

Harman Baweja was in news recently for The Great Indian Kitchen remake. The actor- turned-filmmaker is now all geared up for the London schedule of his Punjabi film, titled Honeymoon.

Jasmin Bhasin, who will be playing the female lead in this film, was spotted at Mumbai airport as she flew to London for the international schedule of Honeymoon. Reports suggest Gippy Grewal and 14 other actors are joining the team soon for the same.

A source said, “Baweja Studios and T-Series’ light-hearted Punjabi film, Honeymoon, has already completed one schedule. The entire team will now jet off to London to kickstart the next. The city plays a crucial role in the narrative, and the makers will shoot a majority part of the film and pivotal sequences in this shoot slate.”

Directed by Amarpreet Chhabra, Honeymoon is a big-budgeted Punjabi comedy-drama backed by, Bhushan Kumar, Harman Baweja, Krishan Kumar and Vicky Bahri.