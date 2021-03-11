Jasmin Bhasin starts shooting for her untitled next

After making headlines with the Diwali- release Honeymoon, where she stars opposite Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin has signed her next film penned by Mahesh Bhatt.

Produced by Loneranger and Zee, the untitled film is directed by Manish Chavan, who makes his directorial debut with the film.

While details are unknown, the actress will reportedly play an interesting role.