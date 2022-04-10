Jasmin Bhasin talks about healthy lifestyle

Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently shooting for her Punjabi debut film Honeymoon in London, feels that it’s a misconception that only expensive gym membership or going on certain diets and having organic food can help to stay healthy and fit.
Says Jasmin, “Lifestyle changes can be expensive but there are always alternatives. You don’t need a costly gym membership; you can work out at home, put on some music and dance or go for a walk. You don’t need fancy organic food to stay fit. As long as you want to stay fit, you can have plenty of options.” Jasmin adds, “I have, in fact, suffered a lot in the past because of hectic work schedules, and odd working hours, and it made me realise that my health should be my first priority. Since then, I have made some rules that I work for a certain number of hours in a day, get proper sleep and have meals on time.”
