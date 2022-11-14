Jasmine Sandlas opens up about her breakup on Dil Diyan Gallan

After the success of the first season, Sonam Bajwa, who turned host of the talk show Dil Diyan Gallan, is back with Season 2.

Created by Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes, the show featured Punjabi celebrities like Siddhu Moosewala, Karan Aujla and Jassie Gill.

Season 2 has singer Jasmine Sandlas as the first celebrity guest. Jasmine’s songs Illegal Weapon, Raat Jashan Di and her recent release Bamb Aa Gaya became blockbuster hits.

Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas were in a very serious relationship. Though they kept quiet about their break-up, Jasmine now has finally broken her silence.

Speaking about her condition after the breakup, Jasmine says, “I felt like I had never loved before; I felt like no one had ever broken my heart before.”

When Sonam asks what would have happened if Jasmine’s mom hadn’t come on time to take her back to America, the diva replies, “It would have been horrible; everyone left me as I had nothing to offer. No songs, no fame...”

Now that Jasmine comes back with a bang releasing her singles, she is a new person and ready to love again.