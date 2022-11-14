Jasmine Sandlas opens up about her breakup on Dil Diyan Gallan

After the success of the first season, Sonam Bajwa, who turned host of the talk show Dil Diyan Gallan, is back with Season 2.
Created by Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes, the show featured Punjabi celebrities like Siddhu Moosewala, Karan Aujla and Jassie Gill.
Season 2 has singer Jasmine Sandlas as the first celebrity guest. Jasmine’s songs Illegal Weapon, Raat Jashan Di and her recent release Bamb Aa Gaya became blockbuster hits.
Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas were in a very serious relationship. Though they kept quiet about their break-up, Jasmine now has finally broken her silence.
Speaking about her condition after the breakup, Jasmine says, “I felt like I had never loved before; I felt like no one had ever broken my heart before.”
When Sonam asks what would have happened if Jasmine’s mom hadn’t come on time to take her back to America, the diva replies, “It would have been horrible; everyone left me as I had nothing to offer. No songs, no fame...”
Now that Jasmine comes back with a bang releasing her singles, she is a new person and ready to love again.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309