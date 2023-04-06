Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman 2' gets new release date, to clash with Ghostbusters

ANI
Los Angeles, April 6
Jason Momoa-starrer 'Aquaman 2' will arrive a little earlier in theatres than expected. As per Deadline, Warner Bros. has moved the release date for the highly anticipated sequel 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' moving it 5 days forward to Wednesday, December 20 from the previously set Christmas Day.
The DC film will open against Sony's Ghostbusters sequel on Wednesday and will face off against Illumination/Universal's Migration on Friday.
Blitz Bazawule's feature take of the Broadway musical The Color Purple swaps with Aquaman 2; instead of going on December 20, the movie produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones will go on Christmas Day.
The sequel will see Jason Momoa return in the titular role as Aquaman while Amber Heard also returns to reprise her role from the original.
Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren are also a part of the film. New stars to join the cast of the forthcoming action flick include Indya Moore and Jani Zhao.
