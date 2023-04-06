 Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman 2' gets new release date, to clash with Ghostbusters : The Tribune India

Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman 2' gets new release date, to clash with Ghostbusters

The movie will now release on December 20

Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman 2' gets new release date, to clash with Ghostbusters

Jason Momoa as 'Aquaman'. ANI



ANI

Los Angeles, April 6

Jason Momoa-starrer 'Aquaman 2' will arrive a little earlier in theatres than expected. As per Deadline, Warner Bros. has moved the release date for the highly anticipated sequel 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' moving it 5 days forward to Wednesday, December 20 from the previously set Christmas Day.

The DC film will open against Sony's Ghostbusters sequel on Wednesday and will face off against Illumination/Universal's Migration on Friday.

Blitz Bazawule's feature take of the Broadway musical The Color Purple swaps with Aquaman 2; instead of going on December 20, the movie produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones will go on Christmas Day.

The sequel will see Jason Momoa return in the titular role as Aquaman while Amber Heard also returns to reprise her role from the original.

Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren are also a part of the film. New stars to join the cast of the forthcoming action flick include Indya Moore and Jani Zhao.  

#Aquaman #Jason Momoa

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

2
Nation

You proved me wrong: Padma awardee Shah Ahmed Qadri to PM Modi

3
Bathinda

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

4
Diaspora

Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Canada's Windsor, police launch investigation

5
Punjab

Rs 6,000 crore earmarked for national highways in Punjab, Parliament told

6
Business

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

7
Punjab

Sikh bodies announce separate programmes on ‘Fateh Diwas’

8
Trending

China man spends 21 hours on knees outside ex-girlfriend’s office insisting her to come back in his life

9
Punjab

Will expose politician-peddler nexus: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
World

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Don't Miss

View All
South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
World

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Woman’s ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s presence in Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout ‘We want Rishabh’
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Top News

Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over 'violations' of foreign funds Act

Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act

After Aman Biradari, Oxfam India second NGO against whom hom...

Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP

Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP

Slams the Congress leadership for working for a 'single fami...

Hope Chinese authorities would facilitate continued presence of Indian journalists in China: MEA

India asks China revoke visa freeze on its journalists

Journalists from China are unfairly treated in India: Chines...

Committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on BJP’s foundation day

'Like Lord Hanuman': PM Modi draws divine analogy to pledge fight against graft, nepotism

Attacks Congress and like-minded parties for ‘baadshashi’ mi...

Rs 50 lakh-crore Union Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue: Kharge on House washout

'Rs 50 lakh-crore Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue': Kharge accuses Modi Govt of House washout

Congress chief accuses Modi Govt of not walking the talk on ...


Cities

View All

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Former Punjab Police Inspector gets 10-year jail in kidnapping case

Over 11 kg of narcotics seized by BSF in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Ex-agri director acquitted in pesticide scam

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

1,326 simians in Chandigarh: Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses

Non-bailable warrant issued against 3 GBP Group directors

Stamp duty rebate in Punjab: Work hit as sub-registrar offices await notification

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

AAP names ex-Cong leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar LS bypoll candidate

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress ex-MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP, likely party candidate

Jalandhar Bypoll: Congress reworks its election strategy

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Ludhiana: Rain leaves apiculturists worried

Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

10 fresh Covid cases

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Will expose politician-peddler nexus: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Facing vaccine shortage, Punjab Govt writes to Centre

Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister