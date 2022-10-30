Jason Shah roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making his web series debut with Netflix and fans can’t wait to watch the director’s show. Titled Heera Mandi, the cast of the series includes Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha and many others. The latest buzz around the project suggests that Bigg Boss 10 fame Jason Shah will also be a part of this mega-series.

Besides Bigg Boss, Jason has worked in numerous television shows. From a ruthless antagonist to a heartthrob, Jason is known for playing variety of roles on screen. His television shows include Jhansi Ki Rani and Barrister Babu. Apart from that, Jason has also been part of movies like Partner and Fitoor.