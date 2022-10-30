Jason Shah roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making his web series debut with Netflix and fans can’t wait to watch the director’s show. Titled Heera Mandi, the cast of the series includes Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha and many others. The latest buzz around the project suggests that Bigg Boss 10 fame Jason Shah will also be a part of this mega-series.
Besides Bigg Boss, Jason has worked in numerous television shows. From a ruthless antagonist to a heartthrob, Jason is known for playing variety of roles on screen. His television shows include Jhansi Ki Rani and Barrister Babu. Apart from that, Jason has also been part of movies like Partner and Fitoor.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...