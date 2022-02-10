Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcome their second child

Hollywood action star Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcomed their second child, a baby girl. They have named their daughter Isabella.

Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram and shared a picture of their newborn. She also revealed their daughter was born on February 2, 2022. The caption read: “Isabella James Statham 2.2.22.” She also shared a girl child emoji.

Jason and Rosie have been engaged since 2016 and are already parents to a four-year-old son named Jack. — TMS