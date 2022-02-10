Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcome their second child

Hollywood action star Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcomed their second child, a baby girl. They have named their daughter Isabella.
Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram and shared a picture of their newborn. She also revealed their daughter was born on February 2, 2022. The caption read: “Isabella James Statham 2.2.22.” She also shared a girl child emoji.
Jason and Rosie have been engaged since 2016 and are already parents to a four-year-old son named Jack. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...