Jatin Sarna, best known for shows like Sacred Games, 83 and Khakee, talks to us about his insecurities

How has been your journey as an actor?
I am blessed and grateful that I have come this far. I am thankful to my family, friends and all my teachers who have shaped me. Theatre has played a big role in my career. My life would have been different without it.
What was the initial struggle?
I started with ‘standing in the crowd’ scenes in films. And I believe the struggle is on and off. After working for a good film or series you may or may not get work. I remember in 2015-16, I had no work and went back home and started doing theatre. Then in 2017 Sacred Games happened.
What’s your insecurity as an actor?
I feel an actor should not be used as an object. If I am capable, a good role should come to me. I know I am growing and I will do wonders in times to come.
You have made your parents proud. What was their initial reaction to your decision?
There has been a lot of bad stuff about the industry which people have heard over the years. Due to social media, people also get to know about many things faster. I used to handle my dad’s business and after my working hours used to do theatre. They have never discouraged me.
Who all are on your wish-list of directors?
When I started my career, people used to say I was a Ram Gopal Varma or Anurag Kashyap actor. I don’t know why. I would love to work with directors like Raj Kumar Hirani and Rohit Shetty.
Your social media handles have a great combination of your work and fashion pictures. What’s your take?
In real life, I am a simple guy, who is happy in a t-shirt and a pair of jeans. But we are in the showbiz and I have a team, which designs my look for events and appearances. I want my fans to see all sides of me.
Which are the areas you would like to work in 2023?
I want to give priority to my health. Travelling to new places and I would like to learn a new instrument.
What’s next?
A film titled Mo Ma Cu is coming up, my first film as a lead. I am reading scripts. I don’t feel proud to say that I have said no to many roles because I don’t want to play a left-right hand to the hero. I want to do something big.
What will be your tips to all the newcomers?
Two Ps they need to follow — patience and passion, along with two Ds— discipline and dedication. Learn your craft. Get surrounded by positive people who will push you.
