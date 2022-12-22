 Jatin Sarna, best known for shows like Sacred Games, 83 and Khakee, talks to us about his insecurities : The Tribune India

Jatin Sarna, best known for shows like Sacred Games, 83 and Khakee, talks to us about his insecurities

Jatin Sarna, best known for shows like Sacred Games, 83 and Khakee, talks to us about his insecurities


How has been your journey as an actor?

I am blessed and grateful that I have come this far. I am thankful to my family, friends and all my teachers who have shaped me. Theatre has played a big role in my career. My life would have been different without it.

What was the initial struggle?

I started with ‘standing in the crowd’ scenes in films. And I believe the struggle is on and off. After working for a good film or series you may or may not get work. I remember in 2015-16, I had no work and went back home and started doing theatre. Then in 2017 Sacred Games happened.

What’s your insecurity as an actor?

I feel an actor should not be used as an object. If I am capable, a good role should come to me. I know I am growing and I will do wonders in times to come.

You have made your parents proud. What was their initial reaction to your decision?

There has been a lot of bad stuff about the industry which people have heard over the years. Due to social media, people also get to know about many things faster. I used to handle my dad’s business and after my working hours used to do theatre. They have never discouraged me.

Who all are on your wish-list of directors?

When I started my career, people used to say I was a Ram Gopal Varma or Anurag Kashyap actor. I don’t know why. I would love to work with directors like Raj Kumar Hirani and Rohit Shetty.

Your social media handles have a great combination of your work and fashion pictures. What’s your take?

In real life, I am a simple guy, who is happy in a t-shirt and a pair of jeans. But we are in the showbiz and I have a team, which designs my look for events and appearances. I want my fans to see all sides of me.

Which are the areas you would like to work in 2023?

I want to give priority to my health. Travelling to new places and I would like to learn a new instrument.

What’s next?

A film titled Mo Ma Cu is coming up, my first film as a lead. I am reading scripts. I don’t feel proud to say that I have said no to many roles because I don’t want to play a left-right hand to the hero. I want to do something big.

What will be your tips to all the newcomers?

Two Ps they need to follow — patience and passion, along with two Ds— discipline and dedication. Learn your craft. Get surrounded by positive people who will push you.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan in 'phone sex' goes viral; his party calls it 'fake'

2
Nation

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India

3
Brand Connect

Be Informed - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies Reviews SCAM FEEDBACK ALERT 2023!

4
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

5
Coronavirus EXPLAINER

All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears

6
Brand Connect

KetoFitastic Keto ACV Gummies Review - Is Keto Fitastic ACV Keto Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

7
FIFA 2022

Argentina's FIFA World Cup champions airlifted in helicopters as fans swarm team bus

8
Nation

Govt reviews Covid situation; advises people to mask up, get vaccinated; no change in international air travel norms yet

9
Punjab

Karamjeet Singh elected as president of ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

10
Trending

Watch: Canadian Sikh dancer grooves to dhol beats at -40ºC in snow ridden wilds, netizens impressed

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel suspended

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Goel, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was removed as the head of D...

Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala's bail hearing at 11am

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

Poonawala appears before the court through video-conferencin...

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire; Indian govt tells states to conduct genome sequencing of samples

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread, PM Modi to review covid situation in India on Thursday

Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt over PM's covid meeting

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting

The Congress's jibe comes just hours before Prime Minister M...

Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda

Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab's Bathinda

A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

AAP stages walkout from F&CC meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel suspended

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Government will ensure 24x7 water supply in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes