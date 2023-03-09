Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and others share fond memories of Satish Kaushik

ANI

Mumbai, March 9

Most of the bollywood celebrities still can't believe that Satish Kaushik, who immortalized the lovable Calendar in the movie 'Mr. India', is no more.

The renowned actor passed away on Wednesday late night at the age of 66 years. Anupam Kher first took to social media to confirm the death of his decades-old friend on Thursday early morning.

Since the morning, Bollywood celebs are sharing their heartfelt messages for the actor.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you."

Karan Johar wrote, "This is the saddest and extremely shocking news to wake up to... Such a solid actor and an immensely gracious and kind man.... RIP sir... This is a grave loss to our cinemas and fraternity..."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the name of two movies in which she shared the screen space with Satish. "Mujhe Kuch Kehena hai, Milenge Milenge... Extremely Heartbroken Satishji.... Thinking of all our times together... Rest in laughter and peace."

Javed Akhtar shared a picture with Satish from the Tuesday holi bash. He wrote, "Satish a man full of warmth love and humour was like a brother to me since almost forty years . He was twelve years younger than me . Satish ji , it was not your turn."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti. @satishkaushik2"

Anushka Sharma posted a picture of Satish Kaushik on Instagram story and wrote 'RIP'.

Riteish Deshmukh posted, "Can't believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace."

Divya Dutta wrote on her social media, "Beyond shocking to hear this terrible news!! He had the zest for life and for cinema. One of the most sensitive n lovely people .. I will terribly miss your warmth and the way u laughingly said whenevervu met me, kabhi to bura kaam kar ladki..gone too soon .RIP @satishkaushik2178 ji. You were very special..."

The actor reportedly fell sick at a friend's place in Delhi, where he came for the Holi celebration on Wednesday.

