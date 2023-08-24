Javed Akhtar talks about the void Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam and Udit Narayan filled up

IANS

Screenwriter-lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar said after Kishore Kumar, Mukesh and Md Rafi passed away, singers Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam and Udit Narayan filled up the void and paved their way into the hearts of the people with their melodious voices. Javed Akhtar on Tuesday was present at the launch of the song Ishq Hai, sung by Kumar Sanu and presented by Octave Music.

“When Rafi sahab, Kishore da and Mukesh left this world one by one, there was silence everywhere. But Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam filled up the void,” he said.

“Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and I have one thing in common. All three of us have had all the five nominations in Filmfare awards in one year! So there was a year when all the five nominations were for Alka Yagnik, there was a year when all the five nominations were for Kumar Sanu and there was a year when all the given nominations were for me. So the question was not who would win the award, it was for which film we would win the award,” he added.