Javed Akhtar to receive honorary doctorate from London’s SOAS University

Mumbai, March 30
Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar will be felicitated with an honorary doctorate by SOAS University of London.
According to a press release, Akhtar will receive a Doctor of Literature (DLit) (honoris causa) in recognition of his significant contribution as a poet, lyricist, screenwriter and activist to Indian cinema.
“I am deeply honoured because the University of London is one of the most highly respected universities in the world and the citation makes me stand humbled,” the 78-year-old veteran said in the statement.
SOAS (School of Oriental and African Studies) University of London bestows honorary doctorates on individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to scholarship, public life, or in areas which are relevant to the school’s mission.
