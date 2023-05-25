Javed Ali croons for Sharad Malhotra's new music video, Dil Nisaar Hua

Krooners Musik in association with The Bucketlist Films is set to release a musical trilogy, titled Dil Nisaar Hua. A romantic track, the first chapter, is sung by Javed Ali and features Sharad Malhotra, Sana Khan and Jaya Nandi. With music composed by Prateek Gandhi and directed by Faisal Miya Photuwale, the song is scheduled for release on May 22.

Sharad says, “The song exudes love through its enchanting music, heartfelt lyrics, and beautifully shot visuals. The song is a true celebration of love and connection, which will transport us to a realm of deep, intense, and pure emotions.” Sana says, “Being a part of Dil Nisaar Hua has been an incredible journey. The song beautifully encapsulates the essence of love and showcases the raw emotions we experience.”

Jaya says, “Collaborating on Dil Nisaar Hua has been a privilege. The song’s timeless appeal and heartfelt lyrics resonated with me from the beginning.”