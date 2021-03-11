Javed Ali on Lata Mangeshkar's name not being mentioned at the Grammys

As a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Star Plus’ new show Naam Reh Jaayega has made millions of music lovers relive the memories of the Nightingale of India.

Recently, Javed Ali was on the show and while talking about Lata Mangeshkar, he expressed his views on Lata Mangeshkar’s name not being mentioned at the Grammys.

Javed said, “In my opinion, Lata didi was a kind of personality that any award in front of her would be very small. Even if an award was not given to her, it’s their misfortune. If they would have given it to her that would have made the award much bigger. She was an award in herself. The work that she has done is pure gold.”