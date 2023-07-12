Javier Bardem to join the cast of upcoming Formula One racing film

Hollywood actor Javier Bardem is all set to join the cast of actor Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula one racing film. The cast also includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies. Joseph Kosinski is set to direct. Pitt stars as a former driver returning to the sport with fictional team APXGP, with Idris playing his teammate. Made in collaboration with F1, the shooting of the movie began last week.
