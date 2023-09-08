 'Jawan' box office report: Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller becomes biggest Hindi opener of all time : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's film mints Rs 65.5 crore on Day 1

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from 'Jawan'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, September 9

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's newly released action thriller film 'Jawan' has witnessed a massive start at the box office.

On the first day, the film has minted Rs 65.50 crores at the Indian box office.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared a tweet and wrote, "‘JAWAN’ IS SENSATIONAL… CREATES HISTORY… #Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, SHATTERS *ALL* PREVIOUS RECORDS… BIGGEST OPENER [#Hindi films] in #India… *Day 1* biz… #Jawan: Rs 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan] #Pathaan: Rs 55 cr #KGF2 #Hindi: Rs 53.95 cr #War: Rs 51.60 cr #TOH: Rs 50.75 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

With this the SRK starrer film has become the biggest Hindi opener film of all time.

Earlier, SRK's comeback film 'Pathaan' minted Rs 55 Crores on its opening day and now 'Jawan' has surpassed its first day collection.

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone could be seen in a guest appearance role.

The film received massive responses from the audience as well as the critics.

SRK visited a number of locations for 'Jawan' promotional events. In Chennai, he attended a significant pre-release function. The 'Jawan' trailer was on display at Burj Khalifa during his visit to Dubai.

He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu.

Recently, he sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Both SRK and Suhana were dressed in white ethnic outfits. His Jawan co-star Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan was also clicked at the temple.

Fans celebrated the release like a festival with dhols, cake cutting, burning crackers and others.

Delighted by the fans' response to 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned down a heartfelt note.

"Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan," Khan said.

On the release day, theatres got jam-packed since morning. In fact, his several fans flocked to Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 6 am to watch the first-day-first-show. And guess what? The King Khan stayed awake all night to check his fans' reactions to the film.

A fan page dedicated to SRK shared a video in which could be se seen chanting "India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan" in unison. The caption on the post read, "Its 5:35AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen." Shah Rukh took notice of the tweet and replied, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks." Apart from this, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's next film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of 'Dunki' is still awaited.

#Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan

