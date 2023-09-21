Jawan crosses Rs 900 crore-mark globally

Jawan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has amassed Rs 907.54 crore at the global box-office in 13 days of its release. Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Wednesday shared the latest data on its official X page. “And this is how the King ruled the box office!” the banner captioned the post. Jawan hit the screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
A high-octane action thriller that outlines ‘the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society’, the film stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.
Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra are also a part of the cast. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.
