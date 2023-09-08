 'Jawan' director Atlee visits Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre, surprises fans watching SRK-starrer : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • 'Jawan' director Atlee visits Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre, surprises fans watching SRK-starrer

'Jawan' director Atlee visits Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre, surprises fans watching SRK-starrer

'Jawan' also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati in lead roles

'Jawan' director Atlee visits Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre, surprises fans watching SRK-starrer

Fans cheer inside a cinema hall while watching Shah Rukh Khan's latest film 'Jawan' at 6am, in Mumbai, on Thursday. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, September 8

Atlee, the director of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', witnessed the euphoric response to the movie first hand after he made a surprise visit to Gaiety Galaxy theatre here.

The action-entertainer released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Thursday to overwhelmingly positive reviews as well as a thunderous reception from ardent fans of the superstar.

Atlee, 36, visited Bandra's iconic theatre late Thursday night and surprised the audiences watching the film's late night show.

Videos circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the filmmaker receiving a rousing welcome from the audience members who cheered, whistled and clicked his photos.

Dressed in a red sweatshirt paired with black trousers, Atlee expressed his gratitude with folded fans.

"I love everyone and they are loving me back. It's all because of Shah Rukh sir, I have just done my part," he told reporters outside Gaiety Galaxy.

"I'm very happy, SRK is god of mass. Anirudh (Ravichander, the composer) is now the rockstar of the nation," he added.

"Jawan" is a pan-India thriller which outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

The film marks the Hindi cinema debut of Atlee, best known for directing Tamil blockbusters "Bigil", "Mersal" and "Theri" with superstar Thalapathy Vijay.

Prior to the release, there were reports that Vijay will be making a cameo appearance in "Jawan". But the fans of the Tamil actor were disappointed when he didn't appear in the film.

Asked if he plans to reunite with Vijay, Atlee said, "We will come back with something soon." "Jawan" also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Earlier on Thursday, Malhotra had also visited Gaiety Galaxy theatre and interacted with fans.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

#Mumbai #Nayanthara #Shah Rukh Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

2
India

Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura, Congress Kerala

3
Himachal

Kinnaur, Spiti valley cut off from Shimla as 150-metre road sinks

4
Himachal

Supreme Court upholds validity of Himachal law that imposes tax on vehicles carrying passengers free of cost

5
Diaspora

Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada

6
India

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

7
Trending

Sikhs' dedication to help others comes in for praise from Australian MP

8
Himachal

IIT-Mandi director's remark 'cloudbursts, landslides in Himachal because people eat meat' slammed by Congress

9
India

Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai

10
Punjab

Canadian college yields to pupils' housing demands

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Several world leaders, including British PM Sunak, Bangladesh PM Hasina, UN Secretary-General Guterres, arrive in Delhi

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, discusses wide range of issues

India is hosting the G20 Summit in National Capital from Sep...

Bypoll results: BJP, opposition parties bag three seats each; Samajwadi Party poised to win in Uttar Pradesh

Bypoll results: BJP wins 3 seats, Opposition parties get four with Samajwadi Party retaining Ghosi

BJP retained Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand and Dhan...

‘No form of extremism acceptable, I won’t tolerate it’: UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements

UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements, says no form of extremism acceptable

‘We have working groups together to share intelligence and i...

G20 summit kicks off on Saturday, New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration voice of global south: India

G20 summit kicks off on Saturday, New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration voice of global south: India

PM Modi says confident it will chart new path in human-centr...

India ‘very important’, but it is for members to decide on its UNSC membership: UN chief Antonio Guterres

India ‘very important’, but it is for members to decide on its UNSC membership: UN chief Antonio Guterres

Hopes India’s presidency of G20 will help achieve transforma...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Amritsar: Import of dry fruits, fresh fruits via Attari-Wagah border doubles

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Upcoming film Mission Raniganj retains fizz despite title change

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Bathinda: Cop found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Chandigarh: Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

Chandigarh: 23-year-old held for raping minor

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at Bapu Dham Colony

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils' housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Jalandhar brothers' suicide: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Sikh scholar Prithipal Singh Kapur passes away

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held