‘Jawan’ trailer out

ANI

Finally, the long wait for Jawan trailer has come to an end. Thursday became special for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the actor unveiled a nearly three-minute-long video showcasing him in a never-seen-before character. The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pull off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film, as he is seen in different avatars.

Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the culprit. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing SRK. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps!

