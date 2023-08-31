 'Jawan' trailer out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer promises action, drama and punchy dialogues : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • 'Jawan' trailer out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer promises action, drama and punchy dialogues

'Jawan' trailer out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer promises action, drama and punchy dialogues

The Atlee directorial releases on September 7 in cinemas

'Jawan' trailer out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer promises action, drama and punchy dialogues

Shah Rukh Khan in a poster of 'Jawan'



PTI

New Delhi, August 31

The official trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ has arrived and it promises to take the fans on a ride filled with action, emotions and powerful dialogues.

The trailer comes just seven days ahead of the Atlee directorial's release in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu -- possibly the first instance for any mainstream movie.

"Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," Shah Rukh posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

The trailer opens with shots of a wounded person floating on a river before he is rescued by a tribe.

"Ek Raja tha, ek ke baad ek jung harta gaya. Bhookha, pyaasa ghum raha jungle me. Bohat gusse me tha," Shah Rukh's character says in the background.

The next moment sees him taking commuters of a metro train hostage, along with his team, which includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.

In one of the most cracky scenes, a voice from a handheld transceiver asks the actor, "What do you want?", to which he replies, "Chahiye to Alia Bhatt."     

And this is just the opening moments of the trailer, which offers a lot more to the fans than the movie's prevue, unveiled by the team in July.

Throughout the trailer, Shah Rukh can be seen in multiple avatars, including one where he is sporting grey hair and another with a moustache. The variety of looks have inspired fan theories that the actor could be playing a double role in the movie.

Nayanthara plays the cop who is tasked with bringing down Shah Rukh's vigilante character but in many moments, she is also seen romancing the actor.

Actor Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance and she is seen wrestling Shah Rukh to the ground in one of the scenes.

The main antagonist is played by Vijay Sethupathi. His character is Kalee, who describes himself as the "fourth largest weapons dealer in the world".

The trailer then takes a grim turn as it showcases plenty of gore, violence and bloodbath.

Like Shah Rukh's blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ also strikes a patriotic chord as the actor, donning the army uniform, is seen delivering the dialogue, "Hum Jawan hai. Apni jaan hazaar baar daav par laga sakte hai, lekin sirf desk ke liye.Tumhare jaise desh bechne walo ke liye hargis nahi." In one of the scenes, Shah Rukh's character makes and a grand entry with a cigar and a hammer.

"Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar," the character says.                  

‘Jawan’ also stars Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. 

#Shah Rukh Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Conductor, sacked for letting 2 offer namaz, found dead

2
India

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

3
Punjab

Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

4
Trending

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

5
India

Chandigarh Engineering College innovator is Global Student Prize 2023 top-10 finalist, stands chance of winning USD 100,000

6
India

UP bus conductor found dead on railway track months after being sacked for halting vehicle to allow passengers to offer namaz

7
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appoints 15 new district chiefs

8
India Explainer

Poster of opposition leaders without Kejriwal leads to speculation; what all is on agenda of INDIA bloc's Mumbai meeting

9
Health

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

10
Himachal

HP ties up with France on Rs 890-cr disaster reduction plan

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

Government to withdraw the notification in a day or two

Government ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

Government ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

Day 13 of hearing on Article 370

Man apprehended in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

2 detained from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa says the two men were detain...

6 associates of ISI-backed Rinda group arrested; weapons seized

6 associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda arrested

The arrests are made by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and the...

Case against producer, actor of 'Yaariyan-2' movie for hurting religious sentiments

Case against producer, actor of 'Yaariyan-2' movie for hurting religious sentiments

The FIR is registered in Jalandhar district on the complaint...


Cities

View All

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

March taken out in support of MLA

Fire breaks out at 3 storey building in walled city

7 arrested with 2.2 kg of heroin

No check on misuse of footpaths in Amritsar

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

2 detained from Punjab in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

6 hurt as 2 DTC buses collide on Sansad Marg

Lawyer gunned down in Ghaziabad court

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials