Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter

Actor and television host Jay Bhanushali is a household name, however, he has a solid competition when it comes to the popularity of his adorable toddler, Tara. He said that he feels proud and nice but also at times jealous as he too wants the same kind of reaction Tara gets from people.

Jay says, “I would like to keep that forever. Even if I become the biggest star on television, I would really want my daughter to take over all my fame. She should be more popular because I feel very nice when I travel and when I go somewhere and people come to me and say that I am a fan of Tara. It feels really nice and at the same time, I feel jealous because of the kind of love she gets. I also want that love. All actors want that kind of love.” The actor, who is currently seen on Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, says that Tara is a natural. –IANS