Jay Bhanushali talks about his show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is a royal drama. Shivendra Barot (Jay Bhanushali), the eldest son of the royal Barot family, finds himself falling for Surilii (Tina Datta), a modern young woman who is striving to earn and protect her family’s legacy. So far, viewers have witnessed how Damayanti’s (Kitu Gidwani’s) attempts to keep Shivendra away from Surilii have been unsuccessful.
Jay says, “Love is not just about butterflies in the stomach; sometimes love happens when your beloved holds your hand and gives you that much-needed support. Shivendra, being the eldest son of the Barot family, always stands strong for his mother and brothers, but around Surilii, he lets his guard down. Love is a great emotion, and even though they are both currently oblivious to it, they acknowledge this new closeness.”
