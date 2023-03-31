Jay Bhanushali to make a comeback to daily soap after 11 years

Actor Jay Bhanushali is all set to return to television with a daily fiction show after a gap of eleven years. He will be seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. Jay is extremely thrilled and will be playing Shivendra Barot, the eldest son of the Barot family who must carry forward the royal lineage.

He says, “I rarely feel so strongly for a show. What a perfect way to come back on the small screen after eleven years. The storyline is progressive and engaging. Moreover, I am excited to explore my romantic side onscreen, which has been on my bucket list for a long time.”

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum premieres on April 10.