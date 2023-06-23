Jay-Z adds Punjabi touch to Louis Vuitton show in Paris, croons 'Mundian To Bach Ke'

ANI
Paris, June 23
Music knows no boundaries -- this is what rapper Jay-Z's latest performance at Louis Vuitton show in Paris proved.
The international musician performed a remix of the song 'Mundian To Bach Ke' by rapper Panjabi MC at the menswear fashion show held in Paris on June 20.
Several videos of his act are going viral on social media.
"Can we take a moment to appreciate #JayZ opening with his Punjabi MC nightrider remix for his performance at @Pharrell's debut collection for #LVMenSS24," a social media user tweeted.
WOW! Listen to what Jay Z is performing @ the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sd5940pFzd— Peter Kash (@PeterKash) June 20, 2023
"Jay Z performs "mundian to bach ke" at the @LouisVuitton show in Paris. This is Panjabi culture," another Twitter user wrote.
Rapper and fashion designer Pharrell Williams showcased his debut collection as luxury fashion house LV's creative director.
Who's who of Hollywood marked their presence at the fashion gala. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Beyonce, Zendaya, Law Roach, Kim Kardashian, and more celebrities brought glam to the show.
While Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a checkered denim bra top and jumpsuit, her longtime partner A$AP Rocky matched in a denim jacket and baggy jean shorts covered with the brand's logo. The couple is currently expecting their second child together after welcoming son RZA, now 13 months, in May 2022.
Last month, the couple celebrated RZA's first birthday, with Rocky posting a carousel of Instagram photos.
He captioned his Instagram post: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN " HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA." The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced "Rizza"), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Patna meet: 17 Opposition parties decide to fight unitedly against BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Next meeting to be held in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla
Opposition meeting: While BJP dismisses it as ‘non-starter’, Congress predicts saffron defeat in 2024
Success or failure? Observers say Patna an important politic...
AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets
AAP said it's high time that the Congress decides whether it...
India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour; Pujara, Umesh dropped; Jaiswal, Gaikwad get Test call-ups
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar named for fi...
Watch: Lalu asks Rahul Gandhi to get married, says your mother keeps complaining
'We would like to be a part of your wedding procession,' sai...