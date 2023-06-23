Jay-Z adds Punjabi touch to Louis Vuitton show in Paris, croons 'Mundian To Bach Ke'

ANI

Paris, June 23

Music knows no boundaries -- this is what rapper Jay-Z's latest performance at Louis Vuitton show in Paris proved.

The international musician performed a remix of the song 'Mundian To Bach Ke' by rapper Panjabi MC at the menswear fashion show held in Paris on June 20.

Several videos of his act are going viral on social media.

"Can we take a moment to appreciate #JayZ opening with his Punjabi MC nightrider remix for his performance at @Pharrell's debut collection for #LVMenSS24," a social media user tweeted.

WOW! Listen to what Jay Z is performing @ the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sd5940pFzd — Peter Kash (@PeterKash) June 20, 2023

"Jay Z performs "mundian to bach ke" at the @LouisVuitton show in Paris. This is Panjabi culture," another Twitter user wrote.

Rapper and fashion designer Pharrell Williams showcased his debut collection as luxury fashion house LV's creative director.

Who's who of Hollywood marked their presence at the fashion gala. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Beyonce, Zendaya, Law Roach, Kim Kardashian, and more celebrities brought glam to the show.

While Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a checkered denim bra top and jumpsuit, her longtime partner A$AP Rocky matched in a denim jacket and baggy jean shorts covered with the brand's logo. The couple is currently expecting their second child together after welcoming son RZA, now 13 months, in May 2022.

Last month, the couple celebrated RZA's first birthday, with Rocky posting a carousel of Instagram photos.

He captioned his Instagram post: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN " HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA." The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced "Rizza"), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

#Jay-Z #Louis Vuitton #Mundian To Bach Ke